'Don't speak ill of the dead': Malema slams 'cowards' criticising Zulu king

EFF leader Julius Malema has hit out at “cowards” who were critical of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, after his death.

Malema was speaking at a media briefing in Nongoma on Tuesday, where he and a contingent of EFF leaders paid their respects to the Zulu royal family at the royal palace after the passing of Isilo SamaBandla, King Goodwill Zwelithini, on Friday. Malema said the king’s death was a “huge blow”.

“We had a huge debate with the majesty about the land. We had a very interesting engagement on issues of the land. We have always emphasised as the EFF that the custodians of the land are the kings and the chiefs and we need to work with them to make sure we redistribute the land and give to our people, not only males but also females.

“His majesty cherished and accepted that we have moved into an era that we can no longer be men and women, we have to be one nation.”