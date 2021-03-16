'The danger of secrecy': EFF lawyers argue that CR17 campaign funds must be public

During her investigation, Mkhwebane obtained from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) many months’ of bank statements and when Ramaphosa went to court to review and set aside the report, Mkhwebane submitted the bank statements to court, which would normally make them public documents.

However, the bank statements were sealed from the public by deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba at the request of Ramaphosa’s lawyers, with a proviso that should there be any objection to this it could be dealt with when the case was heard. There was no objection at the time, including by the EFF, which joined as a party to the case.

In court on Tuesday, Semenya said the EFF’s case was based on its constitutional right in section 19 of the constitution — to campaign for a political party or cause. The party was entitled to advance a political campaign which was to deal with corruption, he said.

Semenya said while Ramaphosa’s campaign team had argued that the CR17 campaign was for a private, internal ANC election, “by the extension of the law and the constitution” the inevitable consequence was that it would lead to Ramaphosa being elected president of the country.

Ramaphosa knew this and had admitted as much during his interview with Mkhwebane, Semenya argued.

He quoted from the transcript of the interview where after Ramaphosa distinguished between ANC elections and elections for the republic, Mkhwebane said: “But we don’t separate you from the republic” to which — Semenya said — Ramaphosa had replied, “Yes”.