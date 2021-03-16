'Thirst trapping' or legit bid? SA reacts to Duduzane Zuma’s plans to run for ANC president
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has joined the masses in reacting to Duduzane Zuma's plans to become the next leader of the ANC, saying he is a “joke” and “delusional”.
According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, Zuma said he wants to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency of the ANC at the next national elective conference.
The controversial businessman, who has been living in Dubai for the past five years, said he planned to return “as soon as flights to SA resume again”.
He said his plans should not be seen as an attempt by him to interfere with the court challenges his father, former president Jacob Zuma, faces.
“It is time to move forward, and I believe there is now an opportunity to get involved. I believe I have a lot to offer [as president of the party] and I’m willing to stick my neck out for the ideals that are not being realised,” he told the paper.
Free tertiary education, land expropriation without compensation and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank are some of the policies that Zuma plans to implement.
Zuma has been vocal about entering the political arena and running for president.
Last year, he told Newzroom Afrika that he was planning on entering politics and that he may feature on the ballot papers in the 2024 elections.
He said there was a “strong chance” of him contesting for political office because of the “confusion that’s being put forward by the leadership that exists in the ANC”.
He also told 702 that he believes that many South Africans trust him to bring change and that they would vote for him, despite his previous business ties with the Gupta family.
Zuma said his interaction with people was what informed his decision to start a political career and denied claims that his father had a hand in it.
“I didn't just wake up and say, 'hey, let me start a political career.' It was because of the people that believe in me and trust me to fight their fight, so that's where I am coming from.
“To say that there is a [Zondo] commission going on and that I have a negative persona, that goes without saying ... but I am here now and that's going to change. There are going to be a lot of interactions, you'll get to know me and enjoy me,” he said.
Weighing in on his presidency plans, Hanekom said: “This guy is just a joke with serious delusions of grandeur. A beneficiary of state capture and the grand Gupta theft.”
Elsewhere on social media, many expressed mixed views on Zuma's plans, with some saying he should go ahead and others saying they would not vote for him.
Duduzane is really trying to thirst trap his way into the presidency using the same tired and vague proposals politicians before him have used with none of the experience— Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) March 15, 2021
South Africans :"we want young people running for presidency!"— Izinto (@Izinto14) March 15, 2021
Also South Africans: "Duduzane must not think he can come here and just become president!"
Those who advised Duduzane Zuma 2go 4anc presidency dey are mking a big mistake...as we supported NDZ does'nt mean we wil go 4him too..NO..LINDIWE SISULU is the 1,we want female president!— Bongz (@Bongz54978631) March 15, 2021
@MbalulaFikileSA,Duduzane Zuma declared his intention of running for ANC presidency. With the same tone u used when Trever Manuel declares his intention to become ANC president in 2007, please lecture Duduzane about the "ANC way" of contesting for ANC presidency.— Mmanape'a Phaahla (@MmanapeaPhaahla) March 15, 2021
#ZAShockers indeed, if Dudu runs for presidency it would only be for his looks... We know ladies will agree with this sentiment:#duduzane pic.twitter.com/zJpZf96pyZ— Lauretta-M Productions™ (@Lauretta_Morudu) March 14, 2021
Duduzane Zuma wants to run for presidency next year, how do you guys feel about that? pic.twitter.com/nEm5HNsROf— Express Plane (@ExpressPlane) March 15, 2021
So apparently Duduzane Zuma is running for President of the ANC. Think I might as well start my own party at this point. It boggles my mind how dumb politicians think we are.— Samantha (@SamanthaJay17) March 15, 2021
Okes think the ANC is a one stop shop. Duduzane is probably a branch member currently. It’s highly unlikely that a branch member makes it into the Top 6 let alone president. https://t.co/Jf7zGLI4uc— Midday Starring (@Ur_BoY_Mystro) March 15, 2021
There is nothing wrong about Duduzane Zuma wanting to be a President of SA,he is young,smart and energetic but for now having his name under the ANC RET is going to divide the RET that is already getting weakened everyday,he is not that popular in the ANC branches— Nathi Sithole (@Nathi_KaJobe) March 15, 2021