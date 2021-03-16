'Thirst trapping' or legit bid? SA reacts to Duduzane Zuma’s plans to run for ANC president

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom has joined the masses in reacting to Duduzane Zuma's plans to become the next leader of the ANC, saying he is a “joke” and “delusional”.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, Zuma said he wants to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency of the ANC at the next national elective conference.

The controversial businessman, who has been living in Dubai for the past five years, said he planned to return “as soon as flights to SA resume again”.

He said his plans should not be seen as an attempt by him to interfere with the court challenges his father, former president Jacob Zuma, faces.

“It is time to move forward, and I believe there is now an opportunity to get involved. I believe I have a lot to offer [as president of the party] and I’m willing to stick my neck out for the ideals that are not being realised,” he told the paper.

Free tertiary education, land expropriation without compensation and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank are some of the policies that Zuma plans to implement.