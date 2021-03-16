Politics

WATCH LIVE | MPs to decide whether to institute Mkhwebane inquiry

16 March 2021 - 15:12 By TimesLIVE

MPs are meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to institute an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

If the National Assembly votes to institute the inquiry, it would be the first time such an inquiry is held against a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

This comes after an independent panel’s report said there was evidence Mkhwebane was guilty of misconduct and incapacity, or was incompetent.

The panel was appointed by the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, after a motion by the DA to have Mkhwebane impeached following several court findings against her. She also faces a criminal case for alleged perjury.

