Zondo pokes holes in Matshela Koko's story on e-mails to Gupta man Essa

In his previous appearance at the Zondo commission, former Eskom executive Matshela Koko insisted that he had no idea that he was sharing Eskom internal information with Gupta associate Salim Essa when he sent documents to an info-portal e-mail address that belonged to the businessman.

Among the documents that Koko sent to the e-mail address belonging to Essa was information on the R1.68bn loan guarantee that Eskom advanced for Gupta-owned Tegeta to acquire Optimum Coal Mine.

According to Koko, he had been told by then Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels that the e-mail belonged to Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane.

But commission chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, was not convinced by Koko's story — which he believes does not add up. This because Daniels has once again denied that she was responsible for Koko sending Eskom information to an e-mail belonging to an outsider.

Daniels on Tuesday further denounced Koko's version that she at the time printed out the documents sent to the info-portal for Ngubane and the three of them would have meetings based on those.