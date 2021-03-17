'Highly problematic': MPs slam Nzimande, Manamela for asking to leave urgent meeting

“I am extremely disappointed about this because it communicates a message that we don't care about the issues that are there facing the students across the country. We have student leadership and various stakeholders who are here to engage and find solutions but unfortunately we have to terminate and postpone this to another day.”

The meeting had been scheduled for four hours, but had to be extended by an additional hour — something which Manamela said he could not accept.

“We do take both this meeting and the meeting after this one very seriously. We have several stakeholders and participants who are participating in the next meeting, who we think that it would be equally unfair ... for us to tell them, at such notice, we were postponing the meeting by an hour.

“There are a series of meetings, even after the task team meeting, whose intention is to try to resolve the same issues,” he said.

The deputy minister told the committee that the meeting did not have to be terminated as a representative could stand in for them, but this was not accepted.

The committee heard various presentations from Wits University, Unisa and the SA Union of Students.

Student leaders echoed their dismay at the government's lack of urgency in addressing their demands — including clearing of historical student debt, free education and zero percent fee increments — which have seen students engage in protests across the country.