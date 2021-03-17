NPA head Shamila Batohi defends R30m payment by under-investigation Steinhoff

NPA head Shamila Batohi has again defended the arrangement the state has with Steinhoff, which will see Steinhoff pay R30m for the investigation into criminal activities implicating its previous executives.

During the meeting of parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Batohi was adamant that the arrangement would not hurt the investigation.

“Steinhoff has also laid criminal complaints regarding certain matters. There was no possibility that they would want to, so to speak, negatively influence the forensic investigation process,” said Batohi.

Early this month, the Financial Mail reported that Steinhoff was paying investigators from accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) R30m to work with the Hawks and the NPA in the criminal investigation of the alleged criminal activities of the company under its then CEO Markus Jooste.

Jooste is the alleged mastermind of the “accounting irregularities” that saw the collapse of the share price of the company, wiping out billions of rand from investors, including workers' pension money through an investment from the Public Investment Corporation.