Sekunjalo group asks parliament's finance committee to probe disputes with PIC, other institutions

The Sekunjalo group has turned to parliament to intervene in a dispute between itself and associated companies and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), accusing the corporation's new leadership of being hostile towards the group.

Senior leaders of Ayo Technology Solutions and the Independent Media Consortium called on parliament's standing committee on finance to investigate the conduct of institutions which they claimed were undermining democracy and business confidence in SA by actively engaging in destroying their businesses and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) value, as it relates to Ayo.

They also complained about negative media campaigns, claiming there were desperate attempts to either launch a hostile assault on Independent Media for a takeover of the business or, failing that, to destroy the business so that there are no competitors to the other mainstream media.

They were appearing before parliament's standing committee on finance (Scof) to talk about concerns it previously raised about the Mpati commission's final report.

But, in presentations to parliament, senior managers lamented what they said was a smear campaign and attacks by a number of institutions.

“We have no intention to talk about the outcome of the PIC commission except to say that there was no evidence of corruption in the report,” said Dr Wallace Mgoqi, chairperson of Ayo.