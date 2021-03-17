WATCH LIVE | Former transport minister Dipuo Peters to testify at state capture inquiry
On Wednesday the state capture inquiry will hear evidence relating to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) from former transport minister Dipuo Peters.
Peters, former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe and former Prasa boss Lucky Montana are all pointing fingers at each other with regards to the Prasa CEO debacle.
“I feel aggrieved that the chairperson of Prasa [Molefe] came to the commission to project me as the one who delayed the process [for the appointment of a permanent CEO] to create an environment for the company to be captured,” Peters said at her previous appearance at the inquiry three weeks ago.
Montana said Peters and Molefe were best buddies who worked against him during his time at Prasa while under the impression he was former president Jacob Zuma’s man, only for them to fall out after he left.
“Dipuo Peters worked against me as minister of transport. Pravin [Gordhan] and Popo made her believe I was doing ‘corrupt deals’ for Zuma. Peters realised a year later this was false and changed her position,” tweeted Montana.
“Her failure to approve the recommendation for the appointment of a new group CEO was part of her fight against the Pravin-Goldblatt-Popo-Werksmans axis.”
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE