WATCH LIVE | Former transport minister Dipuo Peters to testify at state capture inquiry

On Wednesday the state capture inquiry will hear evidence relating to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) from former transport minister Dipuo Peters.

Peters, former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe and former Prasa boss Lucky Montana are all pointing fingers at each other with regards to the Prasa CEO debacle.

“I feel aggrieved that the chairperson of Prasa [Molefe] came to the commission to project me as the one who delayed the process [for the appointment of a permanent CEO] to create an environment for the company to be captured,” Peters said at her previous appearance at the inquiry three weeks ago.