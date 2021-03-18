Redi Tlhabi criticises the EFF's 'yo-yo' stance on public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane
Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi found herself topping the trends list on Wednesday after criticising the EFF and its leadership over its “yo-yo” stance towards public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane.
Tlhabi claimed the party had sided with the DA in objecting to Mkhwebane's appointment in 2016 but had later called for her removal.
“Sure, they've changed their mind without logical explanation. That's fine. In various motions of no confidence against Zuma, EFF voted with DA & vice versa,” she said.
Back in 2016, @EFFSouthAfrica agreed with @Our_DA in objecting to Mkhwebane's appointment? Sure, they've changed their mind without logical explanation. That's fine. In various motions of no confidence against Zuma, EFF voted with DA & vice versa. So what's the problem now?— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2021
However, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu refuted the claims, saying the party had never objected to the appointment of Mkhwebane and shared a video of him supporting her in parliament.
The EFF’s final submission in Parliament: https://t.co/eWhHuOQkBi— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 17, 2021
Shivambu suggested that Tlhabi was a “media puppet” telling lies.
So media puppets of the establishment use these platforms to TELL LIES and CLAIM EASY VICTORIES and when exposed, try to provide some feeble and nauseating justifications. Sies!— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 17, 2021
Tlhabi clapped back at Shivambu, criticising the EFF's yo-yo stance towards Mkhwebane.
“You supported then objected then supported her after you objected to her. That about sums you up,” she told Shivambu.
Yes you supported then objected then supported her after you objected to her. That about sums you up. https://t.co/hkHdBn7ZQO— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2021
Tlhabi retweeted statements by Shivambu and the EFF criticising Mkhwebane and calling for her removal in 2018.
She also shared a video of EFF leader Julius Malema, in which he can be heard saying they regret supporting Mkhwebane's appointment.
“Expressing regret over your initial decision is effectively a subversion of the initial decision and an expression that you wish you'd objected and made a different decision,” said Tlhabi.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 and they are here saying "we never objected..." expressing regret over your initial decision, is effectively a subversion of the initial decision and an expression that you wish you'd objected and made a different decision https://t.co/pPAO4sP3oM— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2021
Analyzing an issue based on ONE event in its life, is as "helpful" as staring at a blank wall. Posting EFF's position on appointment of PP is important but equally NB is everything that happened thereafter in contradiction of position. Let me go & work. Can't flip flop out of it— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2021
She also clapped back at former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, after he also tried dismissing her claims on the party and its stance on Mkhwebane.
“The point at which your leadership expressed deep regret for this moment, the point at which the leadership publicly wished it had taken a different decision from this parliament moment, signifies a withdrawal of support,” Tlhabi told Gardee.
PS....and the point at which your leadership expressed deep regret for this moment, the point at which the leadership publicly wished it had taken a different decision from this parliament moment, signifies a withdrawal of support.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 17, 2021