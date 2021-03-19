Botswana president lobbies Ramaphosa to support country’s SADC candidate

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday in a bid to lobby him to support his country’s candidate for Southern African Development Community (SADC) secretary-general.

Masisi has been on a charm offensive, trying to lobby powerful nations in the SADC region to support the country’s candidate.

His last visit was to Congo where, according to Africa Intelligence, he didn’t get the support he was hoping for.

Masisi is currently the chairperson of the SADC but will hand over the position to Ramaphosa in August.

Both Ramaphosa and Masisi confirmed in a press conference on Friday that they discussed Botswana to win the secretary-general position, but the SA president did not say whether Masisi would have his support.

“We also received a report from President Masisi as he is the chair of our organ, the SADC, in terms of the work he continues to do. We are going to be the incoming chair and we gained a lot of wisdom and insight into the work he is doing,” said Ramaphosa.