'Family friend' offered to pay for home security system, Mantashe says

Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa targeted influential politicians and did favours for them, including upgrades to their homes. Agrizzi put the figure for the installation of cameras at R650,000 while Le Roux pegged the figure at R300,000.

Explaining how these cameras were installed, Mantashe said there were two attempted break-ins at his Boksburg home.

Mantashe said he had discussions with his security adviser Mzonke Nyakaza, who was employed by the ANC to deal with his security in 2013, and a decision was taken that cameras should be installed.

Mantashe was secretary-general of the ANC at the time.

Mantashe said Nyakaza bought cameras to install at the property. He said it was during the process of installation that Leshabane arrived in Boksburg and had a discussion with Nyakaza.

“He is available to give evidence. Papa Leshabane is said to have offered to give better cameras because the cameras we bought at Game were of inferior quality. That is how that project started,” Mantashe said.

The minister said he accepted the offer of better cameras. Leshabane confirmed that he would bear the cost of the cameras and installation, he said.

He did not know whether Leshabane paid for the costs from his pocket or from Bosasa's funds.

Installation of cameras in his Eastern Cape properties was informed by the success of the Boksburg installation, he said.

Mantashe said he was kept out of details of security arrangements for the Eastern Cape installations and that the security adviser handled that aspect himself.

His understanding from his security adviser was that the arrangement he reached with Leshabane in Boksburg was extended to the Eastern Cape.

He denied doing any favours for Bosasa and said he had no influence over the work of ministers.

Mantashe also said he did not remember ever meeting Agrizzi.

He also never discussed any business of Bosasa with its boss, the late Gavin Watson.

