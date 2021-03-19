IN QUOTES | King Goodwill Zwelithini instilled a sense of identity: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, as a unifier who advocated for traditional leadership and someone who instilled a sense of pride among his people.

The president was speaking at his memorial service on Thursday, after a private burial on Wednesday night.

The king died on Friday in the specialised Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.

Here are six quotes from Ramaphosa's eulogy:

He instilled a sense of pride in his people

“Imbube will be remembered for being the staunchest defender of his people. He not only defended and advanced the interests of the Zulu people but advanced their culture, customs, traditions and a deep sense of identity and nationhood. He is celebrated across our continent because he valued diversity and respected the cultures of other nations.”

He united cultures

“He appreciated the importance of unity and social cohesion. He had outreach activities with the Muslim communities in the province. This went a long way towards bridging divides of race, culture and religion that all too often fuelled divisions in the province in the past.”

Traditional leaders

“He believed African kingship should unite to confront social ills in our society and conflict on the continent. He worked to quell tensions between locals and foreign nationals. He strongly believed the country's laws on migration and employment should be respected, but he also spoke out against violence directed at foreign nationals.”