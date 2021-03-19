SA's democracy is under threat, advocacy group says as it calls for citizens to defend it

South African’s resistance must be resolute against those determined to make a wasteland of the country.

This was the message from a group of people representing a wide selection of organisations in the country under the banner “Defend our Democracy”, which was launched on Thursday afternoon.

The organisation is made up of people from all sectors, including politics, business and religion.

In a statement read out at Constitutional Hill by ANC veteran Sheila Sisulu, the organisation said the country’s constitution was under threat by looters — and called on citizens to defend it.

“Our future as a democracy is only as secure as our refusal to tolerate the destabilisation of the state and our unyielding defence of theconstitution, the foundational creed of this nation and the supreme law of the land.

“We, therefore, call on all people of goodwill to vigorously oppose this threat to our democracy and to defend the abiding values enshrined in the constitution,” the organisation said in a statement.