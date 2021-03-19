'This is not the SA we fought for': MPs critical of government ahead of Human Rights Day

MPs have argued that SA has little or nothing to celebrate ahead of Human Rights Day on Monday.

This as the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 51,724 people.

DA MP Nazley Sharif argued that the ruling party had failed to uphold the Bill of Rights, which affirms that the state must respect, protect and promote the rights of citizens.

“The ANC has and continues to fail miserably in upholding and protecting the lives of citizens. It is the ANC government that continues to infringe and undermine these rights,” she said, as she pointed to the plight of health-care workers who work under difficult circumstances and the lack of solutions in the fight against gender-based violence.

“The ANC is complacent in perpetration of violence against women. It becoming more clear that the ANC government does not value human rights and its interventions are not working,” she said.

The FF Plus' Philip van Staden said the biggest violation of human rights which had taken place since the start of the pandemic was the lack of provision of PPE to health workers.

“We all know that corruption with PPE was sending health-care workers to the graves while the thieves are still walking in our streets,” he said.