HUMAN RIGHTS DAY | Ramaphosa wants new economy, Steenhuisen wants vaccines, Malema wants name change

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised South Africans on Human Rights Day he would help build a new economy but opposition leaders used the anniversary of the 1960 Sharpeville shooting to remind the government of its failures.

Ramaphosa, in a virtual address on Sunday, in commemoration of the 69 people shot dead by police for protesting peacefully against the apartheid government's pass laws, said SA was currently part of a struggle “far greater than ourselves”.

“It is not a fight for our own piece of bread, for our own jobs to be saved, or for our own health and safety. It is a fight to preserve our common humanity,” said Ramaphosa, calling on labour, business and communities to work with the government to build a new economy.

This new economy, he said, would also ensure that basic human rights, as enshrined in the constitution, are upheld. These include, among other things, the right to jobs, dignity, freedom of association, safety and education.