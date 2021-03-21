Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Human Rights Day address

Starts at 12

21 March 2021 - 11:50 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a national message during the virtual commemoration of Human Rights Day.

This day marks the 61st anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre which occurred on March 21 1960 at the police station in the township of Sharpeville, Gauteng.

After a day of demonstrations against pass laws, a crowd of about 7,000 protesters went to the police station.

The police opened fire on the crowd, killing 69 people and injuring 180 others.

