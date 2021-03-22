Ramaphosa urges South Africans to help improve energy security by paying their electricity bills

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to play their role in improving energy security by continuing to pay for the electricity they use in their households, businesses, industries or municipalities.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa reassured the country that the government was working tirelessly to find an alternative power supply to alleviate the strain on Eskom.

For more than a week in the month of March, SA had to endure power disruptions after Eskom announced that its power system was constrained.

Ramaphosa said: “Resolving our energy challenges isn’t just urgent, it is fundamental to SA’s economic recovery. That is why we are making every effort to bring new power generation capacity online in the shortest possible time.”

The minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe last week announced operators that were chosen to supply 2,000MW to the country.

The companies are: Acwa Power Project DA, Karpowership SA Coega, Karpowership SA Richards Bay, Karpowership SA Saldanha, Mulilo Total Coega, Mulilo Total, Hydra Storage, Oya Energy Hybrid Facility and Umoyilanga Energy.

This project is going to be constructed over an 18-month period and is expected to be up and running by August 2022.