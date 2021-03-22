Politics

WATCH LIVE | Lynne Brown continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown will on Monday continue giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

During her testimony at the inquiry last week, Brown told the commission that she didn't know Gupta business associate Salim Essa.


According to her, she met Essa only once where “I shook his hand” — otherwise, she said, “I do not know the fellow.”

This despite Essa having told people that he was Brown's adviser.

One such occasion of Essa dropping Brown's name, ex-Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels previously testified at the Zondo commission, was during a meeting at Melrose Arch when Daniels was with former Eskom executive Matshela Koko.

