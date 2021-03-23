Former president pleads poverty, says judge got his bank statements wrong and he can’t afford R95,000 a month

Lawyers acting for a former president — who has been ordered to pay his estranged wife R95,000 a month as interim maintenance ahead of their divorce — were back in court on Tuesday, saying the judge had got it wrong and he simply cannot afford to pay her that much.

He wants it reduced to R20,000 a month, which is what he proposed initially.

In his affidavit which came before the court on Tuesday, he said Pietermaritzburg high court acting judge Barry Skinner, who presided over the Rule 43 (interim maintenance) application in early March, had misinterpreted his bank statements — subpoenaed by his estranged wife — which showed large deposits and withdrawals, often in cash.

Payments into his account were “contributions and donations from sympathetic members of the public or donor organisations who support me politically” and should not have been deemed “income”, he said.

He said the absence of any monthly payment of R66,000 towards a bond at VBS Bank on the statements was because he had stopped paying it through a monthly debit order and had been paying it through direct deposits and transfers.