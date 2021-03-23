Lack of skills is hampering land reform: Thoko Didiza

Didiza was leading her department's contingent as it appeared before the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development to account for its 2019/20 annual performance and financial statements.

“In these cases, what has been clear after our investigations is the arbitrary nature in which allocations have tended to be made, particularly at district and provincial levels,” said Didiza.

In some instances, she said, farmers are given caretakership agreements, after which they are not confirmed for the land without clear reasons as to why. She said that one of the questions was how an individual was entrusted with a state asset for a year or two and, thereafter, that person was said not to be qualified.

The minister said one of the issues was the lease agreement system, where leases were not finalised on time, and neither were they managed to be able to assist farmers. They also aren't able to identify where misdemeanour or malfeasance might be happening on the side of the farmer.

She said the arbitrariness of management was brought up “very sharply” when the government was advertising to lease state agricultural land. She said the majority of farmers said some of the pieces of land that were advertised were actually given to them as leases, and that nobody had ever gone back to them to either coalesce the lease agreement or to confirm that such leases had lapsed.

These are the issues that led government to set up a land administration system. It was hoped this would lead to proper land governance and management, with clear standard operating procedures — and also create transparency on criteria for allocation so that “there can be no doing of rules on the hoof by officials on the ground”.