WATCH | Julius Malema gushes over Floyd Shivambu and applauds his decision to join the EFF

A video of EFF leader Julius Malema gushing over his deputy Floyd Shivambu and applauding his decision to join the party has gone viral.

The video was taken at Malema's 40th birthday celebrations earlier this month and was shared on Monday by EFF members.

In the video, Malema can be heard applauding Shivambu for joining the EFF after he was suspended from the ANC.

Shivambu was suspended from the ruling party in 2012, after the expulsion of Malema, the then ANC Youth League president. The pair were given the boot from the party for breaching its rules and in 2013 they formed the EFF.