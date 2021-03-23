Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture commission will hear evidence related to Sars

23 March 2021 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will hear evidence related to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Tuesday from former partner at Bain Athol Williams.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

According to reports, Williams was brought into Bain to help clean up the consulting firm's  image after its controversial role at Sars under the reign of Tom Moyane.

Vrye Weekblad reported that “Williams' revelations gave the company a hard knock. He handed his information over to Judge Nugent's commission of inquiry into tax administration and management and was very open in the media about what he had found.”   

