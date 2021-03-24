AfriForum's Ernst Roets rubs MPs up the wrong way during land expropriation hearings

“Do you believe in the capacity of South Africans, both black and white, to find solutions for their own problems? If so, can you explain why you rushed to the United Nations to raise concerns about processes in the country before South Africans themselves sit, as we are sitting now, to deal with these issues?” asked Motshega.

In his reply, Roets said he had confidence in South Africans — but not in their elected leaders. He added that “the problem is the people aren't properly represented in parliament”.

“We certainly do have confidence in the people of SA to resolve issues like this, but what we don't have confidence in is the people who represent the people of SA in parliament.

“There was a study done, it might have been an institute for justice and reconciliation ... they did a poll asking politicians what their priorities were and it turns out that education was, for example, number 16, on average. If you interview people in SA and you ask them what are the biggest problems that need to be resolved and you take that list you flip it upside down, then you find the list of priorities by most of the people who are sitting in parliament,” said Roets.

ANC MP Dibolelo Mahlatsi took issue with the answer, asking why Roets decided to participate in the process to amend section 25 if he had no confidence in MPs.

Another ANC MP, Cyril Xaba, also took issue with Roets, saying the comments meant he does not recognise the country's parliament.

Shivambu seemed more angered by the comments, going as far as calling Roets a “racist fool”.

He said the process of the hearings was so inclusive that it even allowed “racist children and children who come and undermine this particular process”.