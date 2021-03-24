Politics

Zondo fixes dates for Cyril Ramaphosa to appear at state capture inquiry

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
24 March 2021 - 10:29
President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at the state capture inquiry next month. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear at the state capture inquiry next month. File photo.
Image: GCIS

State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has fixed four days for the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zondo announced Ramaphosa will appear on April 22 and 23 and again on April 28 and 29.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The president will be appearing wearing his current ANC cap and in his capacity as the current head of state and former deputy president during the Jacob Zuma years.

“On April 22 and 23, those dates are provided for the ruling party, the ANC,” said Zondo.

“I understand President Ramaphosa will testify representing the ANC, but I have indicated that from the commission’s side, the president will have to testify as president of the country and former deputy president.

"April 28 and 29, that is when President Ramaphosa will be testifying in his capacity as president of the country.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

AfriForum applies to Zondo commission to cross-examine Cyril Ramaphosa on cadre deployment

Civil rights group AfriForum has filed an application to the state capture commission to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa on the ANC's cadre ...
Politics
1 day ago

Professional or ‘unwarranted emotions’? — Dali Mpofu trends for his outburst at state capture inquiry

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s outburst at the state capture commission of inquiry has seen him topping the trending list on social media.
Politics
55 minutes ago

I am under siege because I closed corruption taps, says Pravin Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan slams 'criminals in the state capture process' in Zondo commission testimony on Tuesday night
Politics
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway Politics
  3. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X