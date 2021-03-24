Politics

Professional or ‘unwarranted emotions’? — Dali Mpofu trends for his outburst at state capture inquiry

24 March 2021 - 09:48
Advocate Dali Mpofu trended on social media after he told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal counsel advocate Michelle le Roux to 'shut up' at the state capture inquiry.
Advocate Dali Mpofu trended on social media after he told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal counsel advocate Michelle le Roux to 'shut up' at the state capture inquiry.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s outburst at the state capture inquiry has seen him topping the trending list on social media.

On Tuesday tensions ran high at the inquiry when Mpofu told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal counsel advocate Michelle le Roux to “shut up”.

Mpofu was representing former SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane during his cross-examination of Gordhan.

Gordhan implicated Moyane in allegations of state capture when he gave evidence to the inquiry in November 2018.

Le Roux asked Gordhan to tell inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo how it felt to be called racist by Moyane and his legal team.

I am under siege because I closed corruption taps, says Pravin Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan slams 'criminals in the state capture process' in Zondo commission testimony on Tuesday night
Politics
12 hours ago

However, Zondo stepped in to say Gordhan’s answer wouldn’t be necessary as he had already defended himself against the racism allegations earlier.

Mpofu then objected after Gordhan asked to make a brief comment before Le Roux interrupted him.

Mpofu pointed out to Zondo he still “had the floor” and said Le Roux must “shut up”.

“Chair, I’m on the floor. Really, I can’t stand this kind of behaviour. This cannot be happening for the third time. Miss Le Roux must shut up when I am speaking. You too, Mr Gordhan,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu’s comment drew an exclamation of “yoooo” from the background.

Zondo quickly reminded Mpofu he was the one in charge of the inquiry.

Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan’s cross examination in the state capture commission continued on March 23 2021. Lawyers for former Eskom boss Tom Moyane brought forward issues regarding the legality of the SARS ‘rogue unit’ and accused Gordhan of perjury amongst other things.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In a back and forth argument, Zondo had the last word by telling Mpofu to sit down.

“Mr Mpofu, I am in charge here and I am telling you to sit down,” he said.

Taking to social media, Mpofu said the whole thing was a game of “let's blame and attack the interruptee, not the interrupter”.

“I’d rather die 1,000 times than succumb to such indignity and disrespect! It will never happen. They can go jump in the nearest lake,” he said.

The outburst saw Mpofu and the term “shut up” topping Twitter’s trending list as many weighed in on the exchange.

Some said Mpofu had the right to silence Le Roux while others said his actions were shocking and unprofessional.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

I am under siege because I closed corruption taps, says Pravin Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan slams 'criminals in the state capture process' in Zondo commission testimony on Tuesday night
Politics
12 hours ago

‘That whole thing has become political, even the term has become politicised’: Dali Mpofu on state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry has turned into something completely different to what it was intended for, according to former EFF national chairperson ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma

The high court’s judgment is being referred to the director of public prosecutions.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway Politics
  3. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X