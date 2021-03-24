Professional or ‘unwarranted emotions’? — Dali Mpofu trends for his outburst at state capture inquiry

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s outburst at the state capture inquiry has seen him topping the trending list on social media.

On Tuesday tensions ran high at the inquiry when Mpofu told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal counsel advocate Michelle le Roux to “shut up”.

Mpofu was representing former SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane during his cross-examination of Gordhan.

Gordhan implicated Moyane in allegations of state capture when he gave evidence to the inquiry in November 2018.

Le Roux asked Gordhan to tell inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo how it felt to be called racist by Moyane and his legal team.