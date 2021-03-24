Politics

WATCH | From ‘shut up’ to ‘sit down’, Gordhan’s cross-examination grows heated at state capture inquiry

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
24 March 2021 - 10:07

Proceedings grew heated when the cross-examination of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan continued at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday evening.

Lawyers for former Eskom boss Tom Moyane brought forward issues regarding the legality of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit” and accused Gordhan of perjury among other claims.


Advocate Dali Mpofu, senior council for Moyane, continuously made accusations about Gordhan’s “condescending behaviour”. At one point deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the inquiry, had to ask an aggravated Mpofu to be seated.  

Gordhan denied accusations thrown at him and said the accusations formed part of a larger “smear campaign” aimed at undermining his credibility.

The inquiry continues to hear evidence related to Sars on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

