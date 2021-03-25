'Disrespectful and unacceptable': Zondo lambastes Mpofu's Tuesday rant

State capture commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has lambasted Dali Mpofu’s behaviour on Tuesday after the lawyer told minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal representative to “shut up”.

Zondo said Mpofu's attitude towards the public enterprises minister and his legal counsel, advocate Michelle le Roux, was “unacceptable”.

“Not only was disrespect shown to some of the people in the hearing, but also to the commission and to me as the chairperson,” he said.

Mpofu was representing former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane during his cross-examination of Gordhan.

The minister implicated Moyane in allegations of state capture when he gave evidence to the inquiry in November 2018.