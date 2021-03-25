Politics

'Disrespectful and unacceptable': Zondo lambastes Mpofu's Tuesday rant

Zondo said Mpofu's attitude towards the public enterprises minister and his legal counsel — who Mpofu had told to 'shut up' — was unacceptable

25 March 2021 - 16:19

State capture commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has lambasted Dali Mpofu’s behaviour on Tuesday after the lawyer told minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal representative to “shut up”.

Zondo said Mpofu's attitude towards the public enterprises minister and his legal counsel, advocate Michelle le Roux, was “unacceptable”.

“Not only was disrespect shown to some of the people in the hearing, but also to the commission and to me as the chairperson,” he said.

Mpofu was representing former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane during his cross-examination of Gordhan.

The minister implicated Moyane in allegations of state capture when he gave evidence to the inquiry in November 2018.

Professional or ‘unwarranted emotions’? — Dali Mpofu trends for his outburst at state capture inquiry

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s outburst at the state capture commission of inquiry has seen him topping the trending list on social media.
Politics
1 day ago

Le Roux asked Gordhan to tell Zondo how it felt to be called “racist” by Moyane and his legal team. Mpofu then objected after Gordhan asked to make a brief comment, before Le Roux interrupted him.

Mpofu pointed out to Zondo he still “had the floor” and said Le Roux must “shut up”.

“Chair, I’m on the floor. Really, I can’t stand this kind of behaviour. This cannot be happening for the third time. Miss Le Roux must shut up when I am speaking. You too, Mr Gordhan,” Mpofu said.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zondo said the incident, though not unique, was worth highlighting.

“Mpofu was told by me to sit down at a certain stage towards the end. He was not the first legal practitioner that I told to sit down. No legal practitioner, including Mpofu, has the right to tell anyone in the commission to shut up. This conduct is unacceptable.

“I may consider what to do in the future if a witness or their lawyer is not prepared to subject themselves to the authority of the chairperson,” Zondo said.

The state capture inquiry on Thursday continued to hear Sars-related evidence from employee Vlok Symington.

On Wednesday, the commission heard testimony from a former partner at Bain & Company SA, Athol Williams. Bain & Co was called in to help restructure Sars when it fell under the leadership of Moyane.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Floyd Shivambu slams Dali Mpofu critics, brings up Ramaphosa 'shut up' incident

Shivambu praised Mpofu, saying he did a good job "exposing the class and race agenda that underpins" the minister's "illusion of so-called state ...
Politics
10 hours ago

I am under siege because I closed corruption taps, says Pravin Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan slams 'criminals in the state capture process' in Zondo commission testimony on Tuesday night
Politics
1 day ago

‘That whole thing has become political, even the term has become politicised’: Dali Mpofu on state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry has turned into something completely different to what it was intended for, according to former EFF national chairperson ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X