Floyd Shivambu slams Dali Mpofu critics, brings up Ramaphosa 'shut up' incident

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has defended advocate Dali Mpofu after he received backlash for telling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to “shut up” at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

Shivambu compared the incident to President Cyril Ramaphosa telling DA leader John Steenhuisen to shut up during a question-and-answer session in parliament in 2018.

Shivambu praised Mpofu, who is the former national chairperson of the EFF, for doing a good job “exposing the class and race agenda that underpins” the minister's “illusion of so-called state capture”.