Struggle stalwart Cecyl Esau granted special provincial funeral — 4 things you need to know about him

Esau died on March 17 aged 66. His funeral will be on Saturday.

Here are four things you should know about the struggle stalwart:

Son of World War 2 veteran

Esau's father influenced his interest in politics, according to SA History. The war veteran regularly discussed current affairs with his children and bought English newspapers to read to them.

By the time he was in standard 5 (grade 7), he had started listening to radio news broadcasts and was attending political gatherings.

In high school, he and a group of friends founded a discussion group that focused on politics.

The first in the family to attend UWC

Esau was the youngest of four children and the first of his siblings to attend the University of the Western Cape. He was a BA (Law) student in 1975.

In 2007 he obtained his BA honours degree and master's degree in 2007 from the same institution.