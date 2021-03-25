Taxpayers won't pay for SAA again, Pravin Gordhan promises

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has assured MPs that the state will not again be funding the embattled SAA after its business rescue.

Gordhan was addressing parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) together with the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) on the progress of the rescue process.

“We have always said, and that has been the mandate from government, that government will take responsibility for all restructuring costs. Second, there might be some money made available ... [and] third, the fiscus will not make any contribution in the future,” said Gordhan.

The second point referred to the R10.5bn made available by the National Treasury last year.

He was replying to a question by DA MP Alf Lees about further funding from the state after the business rescue process was concluded.

The DA has been highly critical of the R10.5bn payment because the country was deep in a financial hole, with the economy deeply constrained by Covid-19 lockdowns.

The party's leaders have repeatedly said the money could have funded other needs, including the purchase of the vaccine the country is still struggling to obtain and roll out.

“Let me emphasise that the fiscus will not be required to make any contribution in the future because the parallel process to this that is taking place is the acquisition of a strategic equity partner.

“And with all those interested parties that discussions have taken place with, it has been made clear that once we take, as government, responsibility for the restructuring costs, the partner has to come in with future capital,” said Gordhan.