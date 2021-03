Gauteng paid R1.5bn in rates and taxes to municipalities in eight months

The province was set to engage national departments using services or buildings belonging to local government to follow suit.

Nkomo-Ralehoko assured the members that she would provide a quarterly report on the progress made in paying rates and taxes because it had been an ongoing issue raised by them.

While members of opposition parties had expressed concern at corruption and the party's policy of cadre deployment, the MEC said she would not entertain a “blanket approach”.

“I would suggest, MEC, that it is unfair to milk the taxpayers of Gauteng in order to support your party's cadre deployment and other policies that encourage mediocrity and leading to a failed state,” argued DA Gauteng shadow MEC for infrastructure development and property management Alan Fuchs.

“I am not going to entertain it because I am not subscribing to that notion. We employ people because they are capable for those positions. You can go and check everyone in every department, if they don't qualify, indicate which department it is. We are not just grabbing everyone on the streets, because that person is wearing a yellow, green and gold T-shirt. We don't take such people; they qualify.

“Tell us if there are any, because I don't know those people in my department. I really don't like it ... If there is anyone involved in corruption, please tell us or report that person so we can deal with the person. Don't come here with a blanket approach. Definitely, if you know a person, report because there is nobody that we know is corrupt.”

