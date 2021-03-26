Politics

Gauteng paid R1.5bn in rates and taxes to municipalities in eight months

'We don't employ people because they have ANC T-shirts': MEC

26 March 2021 - 15:51
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. File photo.
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Gauteng provincial government paid R1.5bn in tax and rates to municipalities between April and December 2020, MEC for treasury and e-government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said on Friday.

She was addressing members of the provincial legislature, where various committee chairpersons presented their annual performance reports.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted revenue services in municipalities, posing a serious risk to service delivery in the province.

“That is why as Gauteng provincial government, we are committed to meeting our obligations to municipalities by paying our rates and taxes and assisting the sphere of local government in these difficult times. I can safely say that almost all the departments are paying,” she said.  

The MEC said the amount paid to municipalities had increased significantly since the 2018/2019 financial year. The outstanding debt, including disputes under section 21 now totalled R300m “but we want to close that completely”, she said.

Gauteng municipalities are owed more than R58bn in unpaid debt

More than 85% of the outstanding debt owed to municipalities in Gauteng is from household customers and represents R49.8bn.
Politics
2 days ago

The province was set to engage national departments using services or buildings belonging to local government to follow suit.

Nkomo-Ralehoko assured the members that she would provide a quarterly report on the progress made in paying rates and taxes because it had been an ongoing issue raised by them.

While members of opposition parties had expressed concern at corruption and the party's policy of cadre deployment, the MEC said she would not entertain a “blanket approach”. 

“I would suggest, MEC, that it is unfair to milk the taxpayers of Gauteng in order to support your party's cadre deployment and other policies that encourage mediocrity and leading to a failed state,” argued DA Gauteng shadow MEC for infrastructure development and property management Alan Fuchs.  

“I am not going to entertain it because I am not subscribing to that notion. We employ people because they are capable for those positions. You can go and check everyone in every department, if they don't qualify, indicate which department it is. We are not just grabbing everyone on the streets, because that person is wearing a yellow, green and gold T-shirt. We don't take such people; they qualify.

“Tell us if there are any, because I don't know those people in my department. I really don't like it ... If there is anyone involved in corruption, please tell us or report that person so we can deal with the person. Don't come here with a blanket approach. Definitely, if you know a person, report because there is nobody that we know is corrupt.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Decision on the fate of e-tolls cannot be delayed again, says AA

The long-awaited announcement by the government on the future of e-tolls cannot be delayed any further and must provide a clear way forward for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Quarter of top Gauteng municipal managers do not have minimum requirements for their jobs

Report reveals only 58% of supply chain managers have stipulated minimum competencies.
Politics
2 days ago

ANC candidates in Eastern Cape must pass leadership courses before elections — Mabuyane

Eastern Cape ANC candidates will have to pass four short leadership courses if they want to be considered for deployment in the upcoming local ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics
  2. Sparks set to fly: ANC NEC meeting expected to be emotionally charged Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X