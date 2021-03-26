IN QUOTES | Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on vaccines, curbing Covid-19 spread during Easter

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on plans to curb a spike in Covid-19 infections during the Easter holiday.

Ntshavheni briefed the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

There has been wide-ranging speculation about a possible return to level 2 lockdown or the reintroduction of stricter regulations to prevent a surge in infections as people are expected to travel and gather in religious settings next week.