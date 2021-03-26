'There is no court that doesn’t know his name': Political analysts unpack Zuma's latest statement

Former president Jacob Zuma threw down the gauntlet with his ominous statement on Thursday, saying he would not subject himself to “an oppressive and unjust court system”.

His 2,000-word statement pre-empted a judgment by the Constitutional Court after it heard submissions from state capture commission counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who called for the former president to be jailed over his refusal to testify at the commission.

Two political analysts shared their thoughts with TimesLIVE on the latest developments.

Prof Lesiba Teffo, political analyst from the Institute for African Renaissance Studies, said: “In the past almost 15 years [Zuma] has used a strategy that sought to appeal everything that the laws of the land allowed or made it possible that one could appeal. There is no court that doesn’t know his name, and the worst thing is that this is one president that the courts have literally over the past 15 years been seized with his name in matters and I find that regrettable.”

He said that if there was another court to appeal to higher than the Constitutional Court, “I have no doubt he would appeal to that”.