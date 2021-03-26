Politics

'We serve at your pleasure': Ndabeni-Abrahams sarcastically welcomes Maimane's call for cabinet reshuffle

26 March 2021 - 11:11
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni - Abrahams.
Image: GCIS

Stella got her groove back — and sarcasm to match.

The communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sarcastically welcomed One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's suggestions as to who should be shuffled out of the cabinet, with her name on the list. 

This comes after Maimane took to social media to say some ministers “need to rest”.

The ministers he named were basic education minister Angie Motshekga, higher education minister Blade Nzimande, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Maimane also called on his followers to add names of other ministers they believed should join the list.

Welcoming the suggestion sarcastically, Ndabeni-Abrahams said Maimane was the “president” and she served at his pleasure.

Maimane clapped back at the sarcasm, telling Ndabeni-Abrahams she only serves “at the displeasure of the nation”.

“You delivered jackets but no 4IR [fourth industrial revolution]. The public of which I am a part can rightfully say your performance has been below average at best, with the average being other ANC ministers,” said Maimane.

“ANC ministers are brave, no delivery just tweets,” he added.

In the comment section, some social media users agreed Ndabeni-Abrahams should step down, while others suggested other ministers who should join her on the chopping block.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

