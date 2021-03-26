'We serve at your pleasure': Ndabeni-Abrahams sarcastically welcomes Maimane's call for cabinet reshuffle
Stella got her groove back — and sarcasm to match.
The communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sarcastically welcomed One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's suggestions as to who should be shuffled out of the cabinet, with her name on the list.
This comes after Maimane took to social media to say some ministers “need to rest”.
The ministers he named were basic education minister Angie Motshekga, higher education minister Blade Nzimande, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Maimane also called on his followers to add names of other ministers they believed should join the list.
Are there other names you think should definitely be on the list?— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 19, 2021
Welcoming the suggestion sarcastically, Ndabeni-Abrahams said Maimane was the “president” and she served at his pleasure.
Maimane clapped back at the sarcasm, telling Ndabeni-Abrahams she only serves “at the displeasure of the nation”.
“You delivered jackets but no 4IR [fourth industrial revolution]. The public of which I am a part can rightfully say your performance has been below average at best, with the average being other ANC ministers,” said Maimane.
“ANC ministers are brave, no delivery just tweets,” he added.
You serve at the displeasure of the nation Stella. You delivered jackets but no 4IR.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 25, 2021
The public of which I am a part can rightfully say your performance has been below average at best, with the average being other ANC ministers.
ANC ministers are brave, no delivery just tweets https://t.co/NSvti1bD7V
In the comment section, some social media users agreed Ndabeni-Abrahams should step down, while others suggested other ministers who should join her on the chopping block.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
Agreed, Stella has been a complete letdown in a crucial portfolio. If she occupied a similar position in a private business she would have been fired long ago. As long as the ANC protects these incompetent ministers the country will never move forward.— Fred (@fred_979) March 25, 2021
To beauty contest herself to us, that she did very well. Perhaps they should move her to minister of peagents😇— Most wanted (@Mostwan32891105) March 25, 2021
why not him 2years no trains but he is busy on Twitter yema nyana wena! pic.twitter.com/k4m15Jvpp2— T_blah ✌ (@ErolMatsobane) March 19, 2021