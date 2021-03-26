'We serve at your pleasure': Ndabeni-Abrahams sarcastically welcomes Maimane's call for cabinet reshuffle

Stella got her groove back — and sarcasm to match.

The communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sarcastically welcomed One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's suggestions as to who should be shuffled out of the cabinet, with her name on the list.

This comes after Maimane took to social media to say some ministers “need to rest”.

The ministers he named were basic education minister Angie Motshekga, higher education minister Blade Nzimande, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Maimane also called on his followers to add names of other ministers they believed should join the list.