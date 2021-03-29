Lindiwe Sisulu ropes in SIU, Treasury and police to deal with flood of irregular expenditure

In an effort to curb irregular expenditure and corruption in her department, human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has roped in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the police and the National Treasury to help with investigations.

The department has lined up a number of disciplinary cases against some senior and junior officials to have them answer for the irregular spending. The department has also opened a number of criminal cases against some officials.

Over the past five years, the department has incurred more than R2.4bn in irregular expenditure.

Department spokesperson Steve Motale said the reported incidents of irregular expenditure were mostly in respect of contractual obligations from previous financial years.

“The expenditure is not down the drain at all. Such expenditure, though irregular, does not result in expenditure down the drain,” said Motale.