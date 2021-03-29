Politics

Not surprised - SA responds to ANC postponing Ramaphosa’s address on NEC meeting outcomes

29 March 2021 - 13:00
Some ANC national executive committee members want secretary-general Ace Magashule to be disciplined for bringing the party into disrepute. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Many South Africans took to Twitter to say they were not surprised after the ANC on Sunday announced President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be delivering the closing remarks on the outcomes of the NEC meeting held over the weekend.

Some people waited for hours to hear from Ramaphosa while the ANC top leadership was locked in meetings about an ultimatum for party leaders charged with corruption to step aside within seven days or face suspension.

A source told the Sunday Times there were calls by Joel Netshitenzhe and other members  to discipline corruption accused party secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule for bringing the party into disrepute.

Netshitenzhe was critical of Magashule’s support for ANC MPs who did “the right thing” by not taking part in a motion to establish an investigation into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Magashule made the remarks during an interview with the Durban-based radio station Gagasi FM. 

Sunday Times reported that Magashule went against calls by Ramaphosa and national chair Gwede Mantashe, who called on members to support the motion.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told TimesLIVE on Monday that Magashule supporters are considering resigning from the ruling party should the SG be told to vacate his position.

Nothing has been concluded yet, however, and his supporters are expected to continue their fight when the meeting reconvenes on Monday afternoon.

This is what was said on social media about the postponement and allegations of corruption against some ANC leaders:

TimesLIVE

