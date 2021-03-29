Not surprised - SA responds to ANC postponing Ramaphosa’s address on NEC meeting outcomes

Many South Africans took to Twitter to say they were not surprised after the ANC on Sunday announced President Cyril Ramaphosa would not be delivering the closing remarks on the outcomes of the NEC meeting held over the weekend.

Some people waited for hours to hear from Ramaphosa while the ANC top leadership was locked in meetings about an ultimatum for party leaders charged with corruption to step aside within seven days or face suspension.

A source told the Sunday Times there were calls by Joel Netshitenzhe and other members to discipline corruption accused party secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule for bringing the party into disrepute.

Netshitenzhe was critical of Magashule’s support for ANC MPs who did “the right thing” by not taking part in a motion to establish an investigation into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.