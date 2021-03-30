Politics

ANC NEC calls for 'society-wide effort' to ensure success of vaccination campaign

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
30 March 2021 - 11:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza this week visited Aspen Pharmacare's Gqeberha factory to check on the progress of the production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza this week visited Aspen Pharmacare's Gqeberha factory to check on the progress of the production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Image: Werner Hills

The ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences met on the anniversary of the implementation of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The decisive measures taken in the early days of the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA helped to delay the spread of the virus and enabled the preparation of our health facilities for the expected rise in infections,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

He conceded, however, that during the management of the pandemic, mistakes had been made.

Paying tribute to front-line workers, Ramaphosa said, “We salute the health workers who, often at great risk to themselves, have cared for the sick and have saved many lives. We salute other front-line workers who have ensured the uninterrupted provision of essential services throughout the pandemic.”

Aspen’s Gqeberha factory to manufacture millions of Covid-19 vaccines

At least half of the South African population will receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine manufactured in Gqeberha, Aspen CEO Stephen Saad said on ...
News
20 hours ago

He said the government’s priority was to intensify all efforts to unite all South Africans to overcome the pandemic.

“In this phase, this requires a society-wide effort to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign. The NEC welcomed the progress made in the vaccination of health workers, especially in light of the challenges presented by the emergence of a new variant.”

He said working with other countries within the continent and in the developing world, SA should intensify its campaign against “vaccine nationalism”.

“The NEC emphasised that the vaccination programme does not subtract from the need to maintain the basic health protocols that are critical for our collective safety.”

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to continue limiting the number of people at gatherings, social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and sanitising.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane has a case to answer, says ANC NEC

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has a prima facie case to answer, the ANC NEC has concluded.
Politics
7 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa wins the day as NEC takes tough stance on RET faction

The ANC NEC stood firm on corruption-accused members, saying they must step aside within 30 days or face suspension.
Politics
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Never mind vaccines – and us. All the ANC cares about is itself

Instead of debating the all-important Covid vaccine rollout, the ANC spent much of its NEC in a power struggle
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics
  2. Sparks set to fly: ANC NEC meeting expected to be emotionally charged Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X