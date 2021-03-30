ANC NEC calls for 'society-wide effort' to ensure success of vaccination campaign

The ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences met on the anniversary of the implementation of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“The decisive measures taken in the early days of the outbreak of Covid-19 in SA helped to delay the spread of the virus and enabled the preparation of our health facilities for the expected rise in infections,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He conceded, however, that during the management of the pandemic, mistakes had been made.

Paying tribute to front-line workers, Ramaphosa said, “We salute the health workers who, often at great risk to themselves, have cared for the sick and have saved many lives. We salute other front-line workers who have ensured the uninterrupted provision of essential services throughout the pandemic.”