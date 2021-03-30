Government allows bigger religious gatherings, but urges SA to 'act with caution'

The government has doubled the number of people who will be allowed to attend religious gatherings, but said that strict health protocols would remain in place.

This would affect the Easter weekend, as well Passover and, potentially, the expected start of Ramadan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said during an address to the nation on Tuesday night that the government had held consultations with faith-based communities to find solutions to the challenges of managing large crowds at religious services.

During his address, Ramaphosa said religious gatherings would now be restricted to 250 people for indoor events and 500 people for outdoor events. However, apart from existing health protocols being in place, Ramaphosa said that should a venue be too small to accommodate these increased numbers, then the number of attendees cannot exceed 50% of the venue capacity.

“Congregants should not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services,” he said.