IN FULL | Ramaphosa on vaccines, partial booze ban and religious gatherings

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme aims to ensure that we will protect our communities, prevent health services from being overwhelmed and reduce the need for lockdowns that seriously disrupt education, the economy and each one of our lives. Registration to be vaccinated is scheduled to start in April.

People will be encouraged to register online, but those without online access will be able to register in person.

To ensure that we have supporting infrastructure over 2,000 vaccination sites have been identified across the country. These include general practitioners’ rooms, community clinics and pharmacies, retail outlets and in some instances, larger facilities like stadiums and conference centres.

An Electronic Vaccination Data System has been established to manage the vaccine rollout and direct people towards vaccination sites closest to where they live. This system will allow you to register, receive an appointment date and site, and receive a digital certificate or a hard copy confirming your vaccination status once vaccinated. Everyone that will be vaccinated will have to be registered on the system first, and you will be invited to register once you become eligible.

We will work through provincial and district structures and community-based organisations to register those citizens who do not have access to technology. We are developing mechanisms to identify and register undocumented people so that they too can be vaccinated.

We remain committed to keeping the nation informed on every step in the vaccine rollout process.

Yesterday, the Deputy President and I visited the Aspen manufacturing plant in the Eastern Cape, which will be involved in producing the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is a world-class vaccine manufacturing facility which rates amongst the best in the world. This is a great achievement for SA, demonstrating our capabilities in advanced manufacturing.

I wish to commend Aspen for having had the foresight to invest in this facility and for the speed with which they have got ready to begin production. More than half of the capacity of the plant — which can produce 300 million doses a year — has been committed to Africa.

Earlier this week, the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust signed a procurement agreement on behalf of AU member states for 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It has an option for an additional 180 million doses. This agreement is significant for Africa, not only because it gives effect to our determination that no country should be left behind, but also because these vaccines will be produced right here on our continent.

Greater collaboration between government, business, labour and civil society is key to the success of the vaccine rollout.

The private sector continues to play a key supporting role in the national effort. We are particularly encouraged by the commitment of the private health care sector to work with government to make the vaccine rollout a success, drawing on the immense capabilities that we have developed in the sector.

We are also grateful to numerous companies working through the Solidarity Fund to lend financial resources to the vaccine acquisition and rollout. We commend the Vodacom Group and Vodafone Foundation, which have pledged R87 million in the African countries in which they operate for cold chain storage and logistics so that Covid-19 vaccines are delivered securely. In addition, Vodacom will be deploying a state-of-the-art vaccine management platform across the AU member states, following a successful rollout of the same platform in SA.