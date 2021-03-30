Politics

The nation is ‘held ransom’ by ANC infighting, says Mmusi Maimane

30 March 2021 - 12:40
Mmusi Maimane says South Africans must vote out the ANC through direct elections. File photo.
Mmusi Maimane says South Africans must vote out the ANC through direct elections. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane says South Africans should use direct elections to remove the ANC from power. He said the nation is “held to ransom” by the infighting and factions within the ruling party.

The ANC’s top leadership was locked in a four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting until Monday night. Top of the agenda was the party’s stance on members facing criminal charges.

In his closing address on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the NEC elected to issue its members with a non-negotiable ultimatum to step down within 30 days or face suspension if they face criminal charges.

He said the NEC also decided to ban the divisive “radical economic transformation (RET)” lobby group and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) from organising and mobilising ANC members.

The NEC had initially agreed on a seven-day period to step down, but this was later changed.

TimesLIVE reported supporters of secretary-general Ace Magashule opposed the step aside rule and threatened to resign from the party should they not succeed in challenging it. 

Magashule, the former Free State premier, is facing criminal charges relating to an  asbestos project in the province. He is out on R200,000 bail.

Maimane wrote in the Sunday Times that direct elections are necessary to ensure transparency and accountability. He said the amendment of the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to contest local and national elections will steer SA towards the right path.

READ MORE:

Mkhwebane has a case to answer, says ANC NEC

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has a prima facie case to answer, the ANC NEC has concluded.
Politics
7 hours ago

ANC rallies behind Zondo, 'distances itself' from attacks on the judiciary

“While no arm of the state is above criticism, the ANC distances itself from attacks on the judiciary that seek to undermine its legitimacy and the ...
Politics
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Never mind vaccines – and us. All the ANC cares about is itself

Instead of debating the all-important Covid vaccine rollout, the ANC spent much of its NEC in a power struggle
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics
  2. Sparks set to fly: ANC NEC meeting expected to be emotionally charged Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X