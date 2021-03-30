The nation is ‘held ransom’ by ANC infighting, says Mmusi Maimane

One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane says South Africans should use direct elections to remove the ANC from power. He said the nation is “held to ransom” by the infighting and factions within the ruling party.

The ANC’s top leadership was locked in a four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting until Monday night. Top of the agenda was the party’s stance on members facing criminal charges.

In his closing address on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the NEC elected to issue its members with a non-negotiable ultimatum to step down within 30 days or face suspension if they face criminal charges.

He said the NEC also decided to ban the divisive “radical economic transformation (RET)” lobby group and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) from organising and mobilising ANC members.