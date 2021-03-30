The nation is ‘held ransom’ by ANC infighting, says Mmusi Maimane
One SA Movement chief activist Mmusi Maimane says South Africans should use direct elections to remove the ANC from power. He said the nation is “held to ransom” by the infighting and factions within the ruling party.
The ANC’s top leadership was locked in a four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting until Monday night. Top of the agenda was the party’s stance on members facing criminal charges.
In his closing address on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the NEC elected to issue its members with a non-negotiable ultimatum to step down within 30 days or face suspension if they face criminal charges.
He said the NEC also decided to ban the divisive “radical economic transformation (RET)” lobby group and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) from organising and mobilising ANC members.
The nation is being held ransom by factional battles of the ANC.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 29, 2021
We must take this power away and give it back to the people. #DirectElections
The NEC had initially agreed on a seven-day period to step down, but this was later changed.
TimesLIVE reported supporters of secretary-general Ace Magashule opposed the step aside rule and threatened to resign from the party should they not succeed in challenging it.
Magashule, the former Free State premier, is facing criminal charges relating to an asbestos project in the province. He is out on R200,000 bail.
Maimane wrote in the Sunday Times that direct elections are necessary to ensure transparency and accountability. He said the amendment of the Electoral Act to allow independent candidates to contest local and national elections will steer SA towards the right path.