‘A towering figure in the newsroom’ — politicians pay tribute to Noxolo Grootboom

31 March 2021 - 09:20
Noxolo Grootboom read her last news bulletin on Tuesday.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Themba Makofane

Politicians paid tribute to veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom, who read her last news bulletin at 7pm on Tuesday.

The isiXhosa news anchor retired after 37 years at the SABC.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Grootboom served as a symbol of unity and hoped South Africans are inspired by her work.

“She represented perfect decorum that is required on television and we hope many young people will be inspired by her and seek to be like her. She is our mother and our sister. We wish her all the best.”

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa described her as an outstanding journalist.

“I wish to pay tribute to Miss Grootboom as an outstanding journalist who, throughout her distinguished career, brought historic events in our country and across the world into the living rooms of our nation. We wish Miss Grootboom well and thank her for her many years of service,” he said.

The president initially announced his address would be at 7pm but moved it to allow South Africans to witness her final sign off Ndinithanda nonk’emakhaya” (I love you all at home).  

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said Grootboom’s legacy will live long after her retirement.

Here are some of the tributes:

No such thing as a 'quiet exit' for veteran news anchor

The president operated on Noxolo Grootboom’s time on Tuesday night – proof of the respect she commands
13 hours ago

WATCH | SABC announcer Grootboom moved by president's gesture on her retirement

Noxolo Grootboom, who has been working for SABC for 37 years, hangs up the microphone on Tuesday night.
14 hours ago

Noxolo Grootboom 'a bundle of nerves' ahead of last show on Tuesday night

'Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya' — Noxolo Grootboom will sign off for last time on Tuesday night.
19 hours ago

