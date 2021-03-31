Bheki Cele says if court asks to enforce law on Jacob Zuma, arrest will be made

Police minister Bheki Cele says should the Constitutional Court call for enforcing the law for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, it will be done.

Speaking on 702, Cele said police are waiting for the ConCourt to give the green light to act on the matter regarding the arrest of Zuma.

“If the courts say enforce the law, the police have no option but to enforce the law,” said Cele.

“The call to enforce the law should not have any negative impact, like people dying like in Marikana. It should happen in a smooth, legal and peaceful way,” he said.

Cele said when he visited Zuma at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal in February, he told him to allow the law to take its course to avoid any “disaster” going forward.

“We spoke to Msholozi to allow the law to follow its course and make sure everything was within the law so we don’t have a repeat of the Marikana massacre and other disasters,” he said.