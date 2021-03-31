Hide behind the law, not politicians, AG tells accounting officers
Tsakani Maluleke says the time for hiding behind politics is over and those fingered in irregularities will pay
31 March 2021 - 15:18
The time for government officials such as directors-general, heads of departments and supply chain managers to hide behind “political pressure” for material irregularities is over, as the auditor-general’s office has started wielding its expanded powers to punish wayward officials.
After the amended Public Audit Act comes into effect on Thursday, there will be no mercy for those identified in irregularities. The act gives the AG biting powers, among them the ability to hold thieving accounting officers personally financially liable...
