‘I will remain ANC until I die’: Ace Magashule speaks in Soweto

Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, though mum on whether he will step aside from his position, says he is not leaving the ANC.

This comes as the clock ticks for him to vacate his position after the party adopted the step aside rule for members facing corruption or other serious charges.

At the weekend the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC gave Magashule and other party leaders facing criminal charges and other forms of wrongdoing 30 days to voluntarily step aside from their positions or face automatic suspension once that timeframe expired.

Magashule is facing criminal charges related to the asbestos case in the Free State. He has said previously that only party branches could remove him from his position.

He is now “consulting” with senior leaders in the ANC after the party adopted the step aside rule.

“I am not going anywhere. I listened to [EFF leader] Julius Malema. I am a member of the ANC. I will remain in the ANC until I die,” said Magashule.