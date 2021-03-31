IN QUOTES | ‘Mrs Chicken’ Nomvula Mokonyane must be charged: Malema slams ANC’s ‘selective prosecution’
EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday lashed out at the ANC for what he called “selective prosecution” of its members.
Addressing the media from the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Malema weighed in on the party’s decision to implement the step-aside rule, which will see members facing corruption charges step aside within 30 days or face suspension.
He said like secretary-general Ace Magashule, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane, among other leaders, must be charged for misconduct.
Former company executive Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture inquiry that Mokonyane allegedly received Christmas groceries from the corruption-accused company. He said Bosasa targeted influential leaders in the ANC. Mokonyane denied the allegations last year.
Here are seven quotes from Malema’s address:
State capture inquiry ‘is factional’
“The state capture inquiry is factional and [inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond] Zondo is a factionalist. Having made such an observation, it doesn’t mean we must stay away from [the commission]. We must go and challenge it from within.”
Mpofu’s ‘shut up’ rant
“When Dali Mpofu tells a white woman she must shut up, we are told for the first time Zondo is in charge. When Dali challenges a white madam, Zondo tries to impress whiteness.”
Zuma must appear before the inquiry
“[Former] president Jacob Zuma must go to the commission. With all the reasons and reservations he has about the commission, he must present those things inside the commission, so when Zondo makes wrong decisions we are able to review him. We can’t review Zondo when we’re called to come and we stay away.”
Magashule and the ANC
“The party is imploding and there is nothing we can do about it. It’s dying a natural death but [President] Cyril [Ramaphosa] is making a mistake. You cannot remove a secretary-general through Zoom. He’s badly advised. That is not the position, you just wake up and attack. It is the belly of the party.”
Step-aside rule
“These clowns are supporting the step-aside rule. Some of them are my friends and I told them, ‘One day you will want to be the secretary-general of the ANC and they will charge you at the door of the conference.’”
Mokonyane and Mantashe must be charged
“Why is [mineral resources and energy minister] Gwede Mantashe not being charged? Why is Mrs Chicken not being charged? The receiver of chickens, Nomvula? Who decides who gets charged because Nomvula got the chickens? It’s selective prosecution. There are certain people being targeted.”
Niehaus must keep quiet
“If I were Ace, I would tell [spokesperson for the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association] Carl Niehaus to keep quite because he’s not helping him at all. He’s the person you must tell, ‘Stop calling me.’ He’s the type of person who messes up your political programmes.”