IN QUOTES | ‘Mrs Chicken’ Nomvula Mokonyane must be charged: Malema slams ANC’s ‘selective prosecution’

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday lashed out at the ANC for what he called “selective prosecution” of its members.

Addressing the media from the EFF headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Malema weighed in on the party’s decision to implement the step-aside rule, which will see members facing corruption charges step aside within 30 days or face suspension.

He said like secretary-general Ace Magashule, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane, among other leaders, must be charged for misconduct.

Former company executive Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture inquiry that Mokonyane allegedly received Christmas groceries from the corruption-accused company. He said Bosasa targeted influential leaders in the ANC. Mokonyane denied the allegations last year.

Here are seven quotes from Malema’s address:

State capture inquiry ‘is factional’

“The state capture inquiry is factional and [inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond] Zondo is a factionalist. Having made such an observation, it doesn’t mean we must stay away from [the commission]. We must go and challenge it from within.”