Parliament concerned about deaths of initiates in Eastern Cape

Chairperson of parliament's co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee Faith Muthambi has expressed concern over initiation school fatalities in the Eastern Cape, where 13 initiates died during the summer season in December 2020.

Muthambi said the committee heard that fatalities had occurred due to dehydration and alleged fighting despite the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and the National House of Traditional Leaders undertaking to put safety measures in place.

“Furthermore, the Eastern Cape provincial government had a risk-adjusted plan to prevent fatalities.”

She said the committee had asked to be provided with a comprehensive report on the fatalities, including the number of initiates who were discharged with injuries and support given to bereaved families.

Muthambi said the committee was of the view that initiation schools in the province required serious intervention and that the provincial monitoring team should brief the committee about the December incidents.

Measures should be put in place to support parents whose children died at initiation schools and Cogta should work with law enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal schools, she said.