LISTEN | What you can and can’t do during Easter: Dlamini-Zuma details revised Covid-19 regulations

01 April 2021 - 13:49 By Paige Muller
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has outlined level 1 lockdown changes. File photo.
Image: GCIS

On Thursday morning co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the media on the latest gazetted lockdown regulations for the Easter weekend.

The minister clarified that the amended restrictions were adjusted as a precaution to minimise the possibility of Covid-19 super-spreader events.

Her briefing clarified regulations around religious and social gatherings, the consumption of alcohol, curfew regulations and more. 

Here is everything you need to know: 

