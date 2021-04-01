LISTEN | What you can and can’t do during Easter: Dlamini-Zuma details revised Covid-19 regulations
01 April 2021 - 13:49
On Thursday morning co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the media on the latest gazetted lockdown regulations for the Easter weekend.
The minister clarified that the amended restrictions were adjusted as a precaution to minimise the possibility of Covid-19 super-spreader events.
Her briefing clarified regulations around religious and social gatherings, the consumption of alcohol, curfew regulations and more.
Here is everything you need to know: