Parliament slams CPUT vice-chancellor and council for no-show

Parliament's portfolio committee on higher education and training on Thursday accused the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) council and vice-chancellor Chris Nhlapo of being arrogant for missing a meeting last week amid ongoing issues at the institution.

Students had earlier marched to parliament seeking intervention about suspensions, the use of private security during protests, labour disputes and calls for university officials to be suspended.

CPUT's management and council appeared before the committee on Thursday and members did not mince their words about them missing last week's meeting.

ANC MP Tebogo Letsie slammed the university's decision not to attend that meeting, citing short notice.

“We decided to reconvene because the university almost literally showed us the middle finger when they were supposed to come here. This is not the first time that they are behaving in this manner. They are doing this, in my view, because people don’t want to account.

“The last engagement we had with this university painted a picture that is not good. Some stakeholders accused the university council [of being] micromanaged by the vice-chancellor, some of them went to the point of saying the university council behaves like a substructure of the VC's office,” said Letsie.