Ramaphosa calls on congregants to observe health protocols over Easter

Among the changes implemented was a temporary ban on off-site alcohol sales and the transportation of alcohol.

There were repeated calls for South Africans to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations or face possible arrest.

In his Easter message, Ramaphosa said Christians around the world commemorate the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday, which will be observed on April 3.

“The Easter message of hope, courage and triumph over darkness is deeply inspiring, and particularly poignant at a time when we are still in the shadow of a deadly pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

The president thanked the leadership of the faith community for working with the government to ensure all the necessary health protocols would be followed during upcoming services.

“In offering our best wishes to our Christian compatriots at this time of great meaning and spiritual significance, it is our collective hope that the rebirth symbolised by Easter may also ring true for our country and our nation.”

